He Was Looking For HIMARS Near Pokrovsk: SSU Detains Taxi Driver Who Spied For Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian informant who, under the guise of a taxi driver, was collecting intelligence for the invaders in Donetsk region, in particular, tracking the basing points of HIMARS missile systems in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

It has been established that the defendant also tried to determine the coordinates of the headquarters, strongholds and routes of movement of heavy weapons of the of Ukraine located in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Russians needed the intelligence to prepare new offensive operations and missile strikes in this area of the frontline.

To collect the information needed by the invaders, the man travelled around the area under the guise of a taxi driver, asking his passengers for information in the dark.

The SSU documented the criminal actions and detained him.

The offender was a resident of Myrnohrad. He was an active user of a Russian telegram bot that collects information about the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern front. It was to this online resource that the man sent intelligence in the form of coordinates of the Defence Forces' facilities with a detailed description.

As a result of the searches, the SSU seized a mobile phone and SIM cards with evidence of the transfer of classified information to the hijackers.

Investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law.

Supreme Court upholds 12-year prison sentence forofficer convicted of high treason

The suspect is in custody. He faces up to eight years in prison.

As Ukrinform reported, the court sentenced a Russian agent who adjusted bombing attacks on the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Pokrovsk sector to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property .

Photo: SSU