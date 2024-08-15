عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Roman-Era Necropolis Uncovered Near Egypt's Northern Coast

Roman-Era Necropolis Uncovered Near Egypt's Northern Coast


8/15/2024 9:13:57 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 16 (NNN-MENA) – An Egyptian archaeological mission, has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis, in the north-western coastal city of Marsa Matruh, the tourism and antiquities Ministry said, yesterday.

The discovery highlights Marsa Matruh's importance, as a Mediterranean trade hub, during the Roman era. The site includes two catacomb-style tombs with 29 burial niches, as well as, a complete Roman bathhouse with reception halls, seating areas, and water storage.

Archaeologists also found artefacts, such as, glass tear vials, inscribed offering tables, a Roman toga-clad statue, a ram statue, and bronze coins.– NNN-MENA

MENAFN15082024000200011047ID1108560994


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search