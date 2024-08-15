Roman-Era Necropolis Uncovered Near Egypt's Northern Coast

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Aug 16 (NNN-MENA) – An Egyptian archaeological mission, has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis, in the north-western coastal city of Marsa Matruh, the and antiquities said, yesterday.

The discovery highlights Marsa Matruh's importance, as a Mediterranean trade hub, during the Roman era. The site includes two catacomb-style tombs with 29 burial niches, as well as, a complete Roman bathhouse with reception halls, seating areas, and water storage.

Archaeologists also found artefacts, such as, glass tear vials, inscribed offering tables, a Roman toga-clad statue, a ram statue, and bronze coins.– NNN-MENA

