Occupiers Built Model Of Sunken Submarine In Sevastopol - Social Networks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, near the pier in Kilen Bay, where the ship repair of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located, the occupiers built a model of a downed Russian submarine to deceive Ukrainian intelligence.

This is reported by the monitoring group of the Crimean Wind Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Near the pier in Kilen Bay, where the 13th ship repair plant of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located, a model of the Warsaw Yankee submarine is visible," the report says.

It is noted that at the same time, the bow of the real Rostov-on-Don submarine, which was attacked again on 2 August, is visible on satellite images from under the structure with camouflage nets. At the time, the Ukrainian military reported that the boat had sunk in the waters of the plant.

Later, the submarine was raised from the bottom by pumping its ballast tanks. Its current condition is unknown, the Telegram channel added.

Guerrillas spot two hidden large Russian landing ships inbays

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Russians are blocking access to parks and squares overlooking the Black Sea for local residents to hide the absence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ships.