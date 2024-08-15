Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 15th Aug 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,700.6 -2.7% 9.4% RSISX USD Index 1,672.1 -2.7% 9.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 5,368.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.1 # of Traded Companies 65 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,389 # of Companies (Up) 28 Total Trades (#/d) 2,536 # of Companies (Down) 18 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,354 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,662 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Union Bank BUOI 0.270 22.7% -6.9% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.800 17.6% 70.2% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 24.000 14.3% 101.7% Al-Mosul for Funfairs SMOF 8.770 8.3% 2.0% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 0.900 7.1% 15.4% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 1.500 -34.8% -49.2% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM) VWIF 0.280 -20.0% -64.6% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 1.910 -17.0% -61.8% National Company for Tourism Inv. HNTI 10.000 -13.0% -8.0% United Bank BUND 0.070 -12.5% -12.5% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,325.4 1,004.1 24.7% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 1,003.8 760.5 18.7% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 536.5 406.5 10.0% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 358.3 271.4 6.7% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 307.6 233.1 5.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,256 3,239.6 2,454.2 60.3% Industry 527 998.0 756.0 18.6% Telecom 214 358.6 271.7 6.7% Agriculture 254 317.3 240.4 5.9% Hotels&Tourism 70 247.2 187.3 4.6% Services 193 190.8 144.6 3.6% Insurance 16 17.1 13.0 0.3% Investment 6 0.2 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 2,536 5,368.8 4,067.3 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 2.9 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Aug. 15, valued at IQD957 mn and corresponding to 1.1% of BINT's capital.

On Monday, Mr. Ahmed Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Stock Exchange, and Mr. Thaer Adnan Hashem, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the ISX, in the presence of Mr. Faisal Al-Haimus, Chairman of the ISC, signed a cooperation protocol between the two stock exchanges. The two countries aim to strengthen cooperation and improve the level of coordination between the two parties, increase the prospects for joint work, exchange experiences and information in all aspects of investment, and develop existing legislative procedures for both. (ISC)

In a step aimed at developing and improving the investment environment in Iraq, and under the auspices of the ISC, the ISX signed, on Tuesday, a cooperation agreement with the Egyptian Company for Information Dissemination, after intense discussions that lasted for more than six months. The agreement includes licensing, use and maintenance of the investors' remote trading system (OMS), broker management (Back Office), and portfolio management for investors, for a period of five years.

Subscription to 5.0% rights issue of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) to reach IQD351.0 bn capital ended on Aug. 7.

National Islamic Bank (BNAI) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 35.0 bn shares starting Aug. 27 from the capital increase to IQD351.0 bn through 11.63% rights issue and 4.98% bonus issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

The ISC approved the request of Al-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) for an additional extension period of 1 year to submit its 2023 annual financial statements. The ISC has approved the request of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) to have a three-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 20% rights issue to IQD300.0 bn starting from Jun. 30, 2024.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

New shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) from the capital increase through a 33.3% rights issue to IQD400.0 bn resumed trading on Aug. 15.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) starting Aug. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Aug. 14 to discuss and approve 2020 & 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.