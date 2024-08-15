Russians Shooting Fake Videos About Kursk Region With Actors Dressed In Ukraine Army Uniform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have started producing more fake videos about the Kursk region with people dressed in the uniform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As we warned you before, the Russians intensified the shooting of staged videos about the Kursk region with people dressed in the uniform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is a traditional system of Russian propaganda, which they practiced in the Kharkiv region and other occupied territories," he said.

According to Kovalenko, entities like the Krylya theater studio, financed by the Russian Defense Ministry, are involved in creating the fake videos. He added that the Center for Countering Disinformation regularly detects such products.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed on August 12 that Ukrainian forces were conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk Region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 13 that 74 settlements of the Kursk region were under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said that the purpose of the operation in the Kursk region was not to seize foreign territories, but to preserve the lives of citizens and protect Ukrainian territory from Russian attacks.

According to Ukraine's SBU State Security Service, in the near future the Russian special services may resort to staging crimes, including against the civilian population of the Kursk region, and blame Ukrainian forces for committing them.