7 Delicious Vegetable Recipes To Celebrate Independence Day 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Make your celebration special with these vibrant vegetarian dishes inspired by Indian flavors. From Tricolor Paneer Tikka to Mango and Coconut Lassi, enjoy a festive feast with traditional and delicious recipes that honour the spirit of Independence Day!

Marinate paneer cubes in yoghurt, turmeric, and red chili powder. Grill with bell peppers and onions. Skewer with green, white, and red bell peppers for a patriotic touch!

Fill bell peppers with a spicy mixture of spiced rice, peas, and potatoes. Bake until tender. These stuffed peppers are a savory and colourful addition to your meal!



Prepare whole wheat parathas stuffed with a mixture of spinach, paneer, and spices. Cook until crispy and serve with yogurt or pickle for a hearty and flavorful dish.



Tomato chutney (red), mint chutney (green), and coconut chutney (white) with crispy dosa or idli. A flavorful and colourful way to enjoy traditional Indian snacks!

Grill corn on the cob and brush with a spiced mixture of butter, chaat masala, and lemon juice. Garnish with fresh coriander for a tangy and spicy treat!

Prepare a hearty bowl of rajma (kidney bean curry) with basmati rice. Top with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lemon. A comforting and traditional Indian dish for your celebration!



Blend mango, yogurt, and coconut milk with a touch of honey. Serve chilled for a refreshing and tropical drink that complements your Independence Day feast!