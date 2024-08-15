7 Delicious Vegetable Recipes To Celebrate Independence Day 2024
Date
8/15/2024 5:00:41 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Make your celebration special with these vibrant vegetarian dishes inspired by Indian flavors. From Tricolor Paneer Tikka to Mango and Coconut Lassi, enjoy a festive feast with traditional and delicious recipes that honour the spirit of Independence Day!
Add a touch of tradition to your Independence Day with these flavorful vegetarian recipes. Perfect for a festive and authentic Indian celebration!
Marinate paneer cubes in yoghurt, turmeric, and red chili powder. Grill with bell peppers and onions. Skewer with green, white, and red bell peppers for a patriotic touch!
Fill bell peppers with a spicy mixture of spiced rice, peas, and potatoes. Bake until tender. These stuffed peppers are a savory and colourful addition to your meal!
Prepare whole wheat parathas stuffed with a mixture of spinach, paneer, and spices. Cook until crispy and serve with yogurt or pickle for a hearty and flavorful dish.
Tomato chutney (red), mint chutney (green), and coconut chutney (white) with crispy dosa or idli. A flavorful and colourful way to enjoy traditional Indian snacks!
Grill corn on the cob and brush with a spiced mixture of butter, chaat masala, and lemon juice. Garnish with fresh coriander for a tangy and spicy treat!
Prepare a hearty bowl of rajma (kidney bean curry) with basmati rice. Top with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lemon. A comforting and traditional Indian dish for your celebration!
Blend mango, yogurt, and coconut milk with a touch of honey. Serve chilled for a refreshing and tropical drink that complements your Independence Day feast!
