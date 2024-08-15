عربي


Just 10 Km From Frontline In Donetsk Region, Nearly 1,500 Children Require Evacuation - Administration

8/15/2024 1:08:23 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 1,500 Ukrainian children remain in Donetsk region within a 10km zone from the front. This week, 2,500 were evacuated.

That's according to Vadym Filashkin , head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"In a 10km zone from the front, there are about 1,500 children – in less than a week we were able to evacuate 2,500," Filashkin said.

Read also: Four civilians killed, four injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk region in past day

He noted that transit hubs are open for evacuation purposes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, another 175 people evacuated Donetsk region, including children and persons with disabilities.

Photo: Denys Hlushko, Gvara Media

UkrinForm

