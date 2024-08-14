RJ To Modernise Fleet, Expand To 41 Aircraft By 2028, CEO Says

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Jordanian is set to rejuvenate its fleet of 26 aircraft as part of its strategic in newer models, RJ Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali said on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the national carrier's ambitious expansion plans, Majali said "The current fleet comprises four short-haul Embraer jets, 15 Airbus aircraft for medium-range flights and seven long-haul planes."

Majali also emphasised that modernising the fleet with more sustainable and fuel-efficient aircraft will significantly reduce operating costs and enhance company performance.

He also outlined RJ's fleet modernisation project, which aims to fully replace the existing short- and medium-haul aircraft while introducing new planes essential for the airline's growth and sustainability.

The CEO also revealed that all Airbus and Embraer aircraft will be renewed by mid-2026, adding that it is scheduled to receive the Boeing 787-9 during the second quarter of 2025, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

“By the end of 2028, RJ will operate a fleet of 41 aircraft,” Majali said, adding that the modernisation effort will enhance customer service, expand routes and provide a significant competitive edge in the market.

Majali also emphasised the significant impact of the Israeli war on Gaza on RJ's operations, noting that the airline has focused on increasing transit passengers, who account for 34 per cent of the total. However, ticket prices have decreased by 9 per cent, as connecting flights are often cheaper than direct ones.