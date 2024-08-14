Sidra Medicine Launches Memory Clinic For Women

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has opened a memory to address the unique mental needs of women aged 60 and above.



The launch of the clinic is part of the hospital's expansion of its range of wellness and mental health services for women in Qatar.



The memory clinic serves as a vital resource for women concerned about dementia, offering both preventative measures for those seeking to maintain cognitive health and specialised care for those already diagnosed.



The private clinic is under Sidra Medicine's Women's Mental Health Service and does not require a referral.



Led by attending physician and psychiatrist Dr Sami Omer, the memory clinic offers comprehensive and compassionate care for a range of cognitive concerns, with a particular focus on the early detection, diagnosis, and management of dementia.



“It's important to understand that memory loss is not a normal part of ageing,” Dr Omer said.



“There's a clear distinction between the natural ageing process and dementia, which is an illness,” he said.“Early intervention allows for timely treatment and management strategies, which can significantly improve outcomes and potentially slow the progression of conditions like dementia.”



Research has suggested that women are at a higher risk of developing dementia, with up to 40% of dementia cases are preventable.



The memory clinic implements practical strategies for reducing risk.

This includes personalised guidance on exercise, lifestyle modifications, sleep hygiene, and dietary recommendations, all crucial factors in promoting brain health.



“The primary risk factor for dementia is age,” Dr Omer said.



“The risk of dementia at the age of 65 is around 1.5%,” he added.“This doubles every five years after the age of 65, reaching 30% by age 90.”

“Because dementia can take 15-21 years to develop, the ages of 45-60 are an ideal time to start focusing on prevention,” the doctor said.

