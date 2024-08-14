CENTCOM Announces Destruction Of Two Houthi Vessels In Red Sea
Date
8/14/2024 10:26:11 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that in the past 24 hours, its forces successfully destroyed two Houthi vessels in the Red Sea.
These vessels presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region, CENTCOM said in a statement.
This dangerous behavior by Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security, it added.
The US Central Command announced a few days ago that its forces destroyed two Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles, one Houthi ground control station, and three Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles launched over the Gulf of Aden.
