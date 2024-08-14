Independence Day 2024 Songs: 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' To 'Ae Watan'-9 Patriotic Songs To Kindle Your Patriotism

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On August 15, 1947, India declared its independence from British rule. Since then, India has celebrated Independence Day with enormous passion and splendour throughout the country every year, and is no exception. Over the years, B-town has produced some of the finest patriotic songs, frequently performed on events like Independence Day and Republic Day. On Independence Day 2024, different Bollywood can be played, ranging from Maa Tujhe Salaam from the album Vande Mataram, published in 1997, to Ae Watan from the Alia Bhatt-starring Raazi.

"Maa Tujhe Salaam" - A.R. Rahman

Album: Vande Mataram (1997)

Details: A.R. Rahman composed and sang this passionate song in respect to the homeland. The song's moving words and evocative melody make it an enduring symbol of national pride.

"Ae Watan" - Arijit Singh

Movie: Raazi (2018)

Details: Arijit Singh sings this song, which brilliantly portrays the sentiments of love and sacrifice for the motherland. It plays at critical points throughout the film, intensifying the emotional effect.

"Teri Mitti" - B Praak

Movie: Kesari (2019)

Details: This touching ballad, produced by Arko and sung by B Praak, honours warriors' sacrifices. The lyrics reflect a strong love for the nation and the ultimate sacrifice of giving one's life.

"Vande Mataram" - Lata Mangeshkar

Album/Movie: Various renditions; the most famous is from Anand Math (1952)

Details: Lata Mangeshkar's "Vande Mataram" performance is one of the most memorable versions of India's national hymn. The lyrics, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, promote patriotism and dedication to the nation.

"Chak De! India" - Sukhwinder Singh, Salim–Sulaiman

Movie: Chak De! India (2007)

Details: This dynamic and motivating song embodies the spirit of success and national pride. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, it has become an anthem for Indian sports teams, instilling solidarity and drive.





"Mere Desh Ki Dharti" - Mahendra Kapoor

Movie: Upkar (1967)

Details: Composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, this classic song celebrates India's agricultural richness and pride in being an Indian. Gulshan Bawra's lyrics express a deep connection to the land.

"Kar Chale Hum Fida" - Mohammed Rafi

Movie: Haqeeqat (1964)

Details: This song, performed by Mohammed Rafi, is a moving homage to the warriors who gave their life for the country. Madan Mohan composed it, while Kaifi Azmi wrote the lyrics. It portrays the grief and pride of sacrifice.

"Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" - Lata Mangeshkar

Details: C. Ramchandra composed and Kavi Pradeep authored this song, which Lata Mangeshkar sung in 1963. It honours the soldiers who perished in the 1962 Sino-Indian War and is credited with bringing Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears on its maiden performance.

"Sandese Aate Hain" - Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod

Movie: Border (1997)

Details : This truly moving song depicts soldiers' desire for their families. Written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, it became a symbol of the emotional challenges that troops undergo while stationed far away from home.