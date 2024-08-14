Kylian Mbappe Scores On Dream Real Madrid Debut, Cherishes 'Great Night' After UEFA Super Cup Win (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kylian Mbappe's much-anticipated debut was nothing short of spectacular, as the French forward scored to help his new team claim a record sixth Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Having long dreamt of wearing the iconic white shirt, Mbappe finally made his first appearance for Los Blancos after completing a move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 25-year-old striker wasted no time in making an impact, netting Madrid's second goal in the 68th minute to seal the win.

The match saw a tightly contested first half, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances. Real Madrid, the reigning Champions League holders, eventually broke the deadlock in the 59th minute. Federico Valverde, donning the number eight shirt vacated by the recently retired Toni Kroos, was in the right place at the right time to tap in from close range. The goal came after Vinicius Junior's cut-back pass, following some clever movement by Mbappe that drew the attention of Atalanta's defenders.

Speaking about his goal and the significance of his new shirt number, Valverde expressed his pride:“It's motivating to inherit the number of a player I admire a lot. I dedicate the goal to him and to my wife."

Mbappe's debut goal came just nine minutes after Valverde's opener. Jude Bellingham, who played a more traditional midfield role instead of his advanced position from last season, was instrumental in the build-up. Bellingham's vision allowed him to spot Mbappe's darting run into the box, and the Frenchman made no mistake, rifling a shot past Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso to double Madrid's lead.

"It was a great night, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, to play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans," Mbappe told Movistar.

Real Madrid fans gave Mbappe a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 83rd minute, a sign of the high expectations placed on the superstar as he embarks on his journey with the Spanish giants. Despite his promising start, Mbappe acknowledged that there is room for improvement: "I am sure we will get better and me first of all - but today is a positive step."

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who equalled former Los Blancos coach Miguel Munoz with a joint-record 14 titles at the helm of the club, spoke about the challenges of integrating Mbappe into the team.“(Mbappe) has the quality to score a lot of goals," Ancelotti said.“What we have to look for is balance in the team - today we didn't have that balance."

Ancelotti opted to deploy Mbappe as the central striker, flanked by Vinicius Junior on the left and Rodrygo Goes on the right. This formation allowed the Frenchman to maximize his impact, while England international Jude Bellingham played a more conventional midfield role, contributing both defensively and offensively.

Rodrygo revealed that Ancelotti had instructed the forwards to frequently rotate their positions to unsettle Atalanta's man-marking defense.“The coach asked us to go changing positions a lot, or staying apart," Rodrygo told Movistar.“They were man-marking, so we had to move and that's what happened during the game."

Despite their eventual defeat, Atalanta put up a spirited fight. The Italian side, appearing in their first Super Cup after their surprising Europa League victory last season, nearly took the lead in the first half when Eder Militao narrowly avoided scoring an own goal by heading Marten de Roon's cross over his own bar.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who missed most of the previous season due to injury, made a crucial save early in the second half, tipping over a powerful header from Mario Pasalic to keep the scoreline level.

With the UEFA Super Cup secured, Real Madrid will now turn their attention to the upcoming La Liga season, which begins this Saturday with a match against Real Mallorca. Mbappe, who has already shown his potential, is expected to play a key role as Ancelotti's side aims for domestic and European success.