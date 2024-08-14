Scudder Solar Celebrates 3CE's New Residential Battery Rebate Program

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) MARINA, CA, August 14th, 2024 – Scudder Solar , Monterey County's leading solar provider, applauds Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) for launching its Residential Battery Rebate Program. This initiative offers substantial rebates to 3CE customers for eligible battery storage systems and empowers to take control of their energy security.



"3CE's new program is a game-changer for Central Coast residents," said Jennifer Scudder, President and CEO of Scudder Solar. "Beyond saving money, these battery systems provide crucial backup power during emergencies, giving homeowners peace of mind and energy independence."



Home battery systems offer a range of vital benefits for homeowners: Reliable backup power during unexpected outages, severe storms, and wildfire threats; protection against scheduled blackouts and other grid failures, giving residents uninterrupted access to electricity; the ability to reduce reliance on the traditional grid and power essential home systems when the grid is down.



The 3CE Residential Battery Rebate Program offers:



- Standard rebate of $300 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of storage capacity

- Higher rebate of $500 per kWh for CARE, FERA, and Medical Baseline customers

- Eligibility for all residential 3CE customers, with or without existing solar systems

- Anticipated deployment of 400 battery systems per fiscal year



"In these times of increasing climate-related challenges, having a reliable home battery isn't just about savings-it's about safety and security," Jennifer Scudder emphasized. "When the grid goes down, your lights stay on, your food stays cold, and your critical medical devices keep running. That's real peace of mind."



Scudder Solar is prepared to assist customers in taking full advantage of this program. Our team of experts can guide homeowners through selecting and installing the right battery system and ensuring they maximize their rebate benefits and their home's energy resilience.



For more information on how Scudder Solar can help you secure your home's energy future with 3CE's Residential Battery Rebate Program, please contact Scudder Solar at 831-384-3900 or email info scuddersolar for complete details. Readers may also visit Scudder Solar's website at " rel="nofollow" > href='' rel='nofollow'>--a-



# # #



About Scudder Solar:

Scudder Solar is a leading solar energy and battery storage provider committed to making solar power accessible, affordable, and sustainable. With a strong emphasis on renewable energy, environmental responsibility, and community empowerment, Scudder Solar serves Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara counties. A licensed California electrical/solar contractor and a licensed roofing contractor, each Scudder project is designed, engineered, and installed with the utmost care and skill by dedicated solar professionals who strive to meet individual needs and aesthetics on every project they complete. Scudder has been synonymous with quality craftsmanship and superior service for over 42 years. For more information, please visit or call 831-384-3900.





About Central Coast Community Energy

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) is a public agency that sources competitively priced electricity from clean and renewable energy resources. 3CE is locally controlled and governed by board members who represent each community served by the agency. Revenue generated by 3CE stays local and helps keep electricity rates affordable for customers, while also funding innovative energy programs designed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate economic development. 3CE provides service to approximately more than 1 million people throughout the Central Coast, including residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in communities located within Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties.

MENAFN14082024003734003177ID1108555207