Thousands of streetlights get stolen in Indian holy city

In Ayodhya, a revered Hindu town in Uttar Pradesh, India, a significant theft of streetlights has recently come to light. Thousands of streetlights have been stolen, according to a complaint filed last week.



The theft involved 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights, which had been installed along Ram Path and Bhakti Path—two key streets in the town's center. These streets are notable for their proximity to a major temple project and recent high-profile events. The stolen streetlights were valued at approximately 5 million rupees (nearly $60,000).



The contractor who reported the theft noted that the lights were intact as of March 19, but a subsequent inspection on May 9 revealed that many were missing. This incident comes in the wake of Ayodhya’s high-profile attention earlier this year during the grand inauguration of the Ram temple, attended by around 8,000 guests including prominent politicians, celebrities, and business leaders.



The transformation of Ayodhya has been a major focus of the Modi-led government, which allocated USD3.85 billion to develop the town as part of the temple’s construction. This extensive investment has led to the development of upscale hotels, improved infrastructure, and even an international airport designed to accommodate one million passengers annually. The temple itself, constructed with pink sandstone and black granite, cost approximately USD216 million.



The theft of these streetlights, amidst such extensive development, has raised concerns about security and management in the town, which continues to be a focal point of national and international attention.

