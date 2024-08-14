'I Wish We Have Morne Morkel': Gambhir's Old Video Praising India's New Bowling Coach Resurfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An old of Gautam Gambhir has resurfaced on social media, showcasing the former Indian opener's admiration for Morne Morkel, who was on Wednesday appointed as Team India's new coach. In the video, Gambhir expresses his desire to include Morkel in his IPL team, highlighting the South African pacer's significant impact and skillset.

Gambhir's comments underscore the respect Morkel has garnered throughout his career. The 39-year-old South African retired from international after the 2018 series against Australia, having played 86 Tests, 117 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 44 T20 Internationals (T20Is). Morkel also made a notable contribution in the IPL, featuring in 70 matches for franchises including Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reflecting on Morkel's prowess, Gambhir recalled,“That's why I got him, honestly that's why we got him in the KKR as well. I thought he was the toughest bowler I have faced. Jab wo Delhi ke liye khel raha tha every time I would face him, I would come back and say yar I wish we have Morne Morkel.”

Gambhir and Morkel built a strong professional bond during their time with the Lucknow Super Giants. While Gambhir served as a mentor and later transitioned to KKR, Morkel remained with the Lucknow-based franchise even after Gambhir's departure and Andy Flower's move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Currently, Gambhir's coaching team includes Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, with T Dilip continuing in his role as fielding coach, a position he previously held under Rahul Dravid's leadership.