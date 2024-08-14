Israeli military forces conduct raids across several towns, cities in West Bank

(MENAFN) In a series of extensive operations, Israeli military forces have conducted raids across several towns and cities in the West Bank, including Ya'bad, Qalqilya, Habla, Hila, Yatma, and Qabalan. These raids took place throughout the night and into the early morning hours, reflecting an ongoing pattern of heightened military activity in the region.



On Tuesday night, Israeli forces executed a targeted raid on Ya'bad, a town situated southwest of Jenin. According to reports from the Wafa news agency, the military forces breached the town through its eastern entrance and proceeded to maneuver through various sections of the area. They established a strong presence in the town center, where they engaged in confrontations with local Palestinian residents. Despite the presence of clashes, there have been no reported injuries or arrests associated with this operation.



The following morning saw a continuation of military activity as Israeli forces moved into the city of Qalqilya and the adjacent town of Habla. Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles entered Qalqilya from its eastern side, moving through multiple neighborhoods and streets. During this raid, the forces inflicted considerable damage on the Al-Iman Mosque, resulting in the destruction of its interior contents.



In a related operation, Israeli forces also targeted the town of Hila, which lies near Qalqilya. Reports from residents indicate that Israeli troops occupied several homes in Hila, converting them into observation posts. This occupation further heightened tensions in the area, contributing to the ongoing unrest.





Early on Wednesday, Israeli military actions expanded to the towns of Yatma and Qabalan, located south of Nablus. As with the previous raids, military vehicles entered these towns, patrolling through various neighborhoods and streets. Currently, there have been no reports of arrests resulting from these latest operations.



These recent military actions underscore the persistent tensions and frequent confrontations in the West Bank, significantly impacting local communities and infrastructure. The ongoing raids reflect a broader pattern of Israeli military activity in the region, with profound implications for daily life and regional stability.

