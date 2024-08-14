Camavinga Suffers Ligament Injury Ahead Of Super Cup Clash; Sidelined Up To Seven Weeks

(MENAFN- IANS) Warsaw, Aug 14 (IANS) Photos and videos of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga getting during a training session floated on social on Tuesday raising concerns for the defending La and winner ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash against Atalanta.

A statement posted by Real Madrid confirmed that the midfielder has been diagnosed with a sprained internal collateral ligament in his left knee.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga, he has been diagnosed with a sprained internal collateral ligament in his left knee. His recovery will be monitored,” read the statement posted by Real Madrid on their website.

A brutal collision in training left the midfielder writhing in agony, with footage capturing the incident. Camavinga could be heard screaming in pain as he collapsed to the floor. The 21-year-old midfielder joined Real Madrid in 2021 and has successfully established his presence in one of the best football clubs in the world. He played a total of 42 games in the side's La Liga and UCL campaign, both of which they won in emphatic fashion.

Camavinga's time at the club can only be ruled as a success as he has featured in over 145 games for Los Blancos winning nine trophies so far. He is expected to be out for a timeline of up to seven weeks which will see him miss Madrid's opening leg of the season. His predicted time on the sidelines matches awfully well with the Madrid Derby that is set to take place in the last week of September which is when the side will target his return.

Real Madrid's 15th UEFA Champions League victory secured their place in the Super Cup with Atalanta defying odds with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final. A victory for the Spanish club would see them pull away from rivals FC Barcelona and AC Milan, all three clubs have won five so far, as the undisputed record winners of the trophy with six to their name.