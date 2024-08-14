Egypt forms advisory committee to enhance productivity, management of oilfields

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Egyptian Minister of and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, announced the creation of a new advisory committee aimed at enhancing the productivity of oil fields and managing oil reservoirs with a focus on scientific and practical approaches. This initiative seeks to improve sustainability, efficiency, and safety in the operation of Egypt's oil resources. The committee will be composed of current officials in exploration and production, as well as seasoned professionals who have made notable contributions to the petroleum sector. It will also have the option to consult distinguished Egyptian experts, both domestically and internationally.



The newly formed committee is tasked with conducting regular meetings to oversee the implementation of its recommendations, establish effective follow-up mechanisms, and support the workforce in overcoming challenges. It will also focus on ensuring the accurate application of technology and innovative practices while promoting safety and increasing awareness among workers about the importance of these measures. The committee's goal is to maximize the value and impact of existing efforts by fostering expertise exchange and applying the latest advancements in the field.



The announcement was made during an extensive meeting that included key figures such as the CEO of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, heads of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company, and other senior officials responsible for agreements, exploration, production, and projects within the Ministry of Petroleum.



