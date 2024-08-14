Japan earthquake warning leads to decline in tourism amid increased cancellations

(MENAFN) Concerns over a potential major earthquake in Japan have led to a significant number of hotel cancellations in areas identified as high risk, impacting tourism during a crucial period. Following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Japan last Thursday and injured 15 people, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a rare warning predicting the likelihood of another strong quake. This warning focuses on the "subduction zone" in the Nankai Trench, a region known for its tectonic activity and historical severe earthquakes.



The warning has prompted a surge in cancellations, particularly in western Kochi, one of the areas most affected. According to a local hotel association, at least 9,400 hotel bookings have been cancelled between August 9 and 18, resulting in an estimated financial loss of around 140 million yen (approximately 868,500 euros). This period coincides with an annual holiday when many Japanese people typically travel to visit family, exacerbating the impact on local tourism.



The Japan Meteorological Agency's warning indicates that while the likelihood of a major quake is elevated, it is not certain that such an event will occur. The alert is expected to be reviewed and possibly lifted by next Thursday, provided no unusual seismic activity is observed. However, local hotel representatives, like Susumu Nishitani, express skepticism about the possibility of recovering bookings even after the warning is lifted, given the current uncertainty and ongoing fears.



