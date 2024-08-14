Northwestern Qatar's Media Majlis Museum Launches Exhibition Exploring Complexities And Influence Of Arabic Language

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Northwestern University in Qatar's Majlis Museum (mm:museum) will examine the Arabic language and its imprints from the past, multifaceted present, and precarious future, in its latest exhibition,“The Limits of my language are the limits of my world,” scheduled from August 27 to December 5, 2024.

Curated by cultural producer and Northwestern Qatar alumna Amal Zeyad Ali, the explores the Arabic language's significance, influence, and impact as it battles misrepresentation across various media platforms in a digital and globalized age where English is increasingly dominant.

“The Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern Qatar is a distinctive space within Education City to house critical dialogue, explore current themes, and connect academic research with public discourse on the arts, sciences and crafts of media. Through alumna Zeyad Ali's curation, our goal is to bring the culture, beauty and nuance of the Arabic language to the fore to our expanding audiences,” said Marwan M. Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar.

Limits of my language will feature a series of interactive digital content, including holographic animation, spoken word performances, and a filmed debate moderated by stand-up comedian and presenter Hamad Al-Amari. These include digital content from BBC Arabic, Al Araby TV and Al Jazeera, comedy skits from the American Maz Jobrani and Mo Amer, animations from Qatar Foundation, documentaries, and talks from TED and TEDx.

"We are thrilled to present this exhibition, which provides visitors with a transformative, interactive experience and serves as a platform for discussions on cultural changes, societal transformation, and the evolution and preservation of the Arabic language,” said Alfredo Cramerotti, director of mm:museum. He added,“Our goal is to ignite discussions on its preservation and future, engage a broad, younger audience, and encourage reflection on our society."

A wide array of physical objects and hardware, as well as commissioned artworks by artists and designers from Bahrain, Jordan, Tunisia, Syria, and the United Kingdom, will also be on display.

Curator Zeyad Ali said the exhibition is designed to stimulate community discussions about the language.“Arabic is a beautiful, diverse, and complex language but battles with misrepresentation, fragmentation, and limitations. From physical objects to commissioned artworks and digital content, it contains and amplifies multifaceted voices. I hope this is a start to breaking beyond those limits.”

Accompanying the exhibition is a special edition of the museum's publication, Voices and Conversation, titled The beauty, complexity and diversity of Arabic proverbs and sayings, featuring a foreword by Dean Kraidy and an afterword by Director Cramerotti. Simultaneously, the museum will also organize a public program in collaboration with afikra (عفكرة), a global community dedicated to cultivating curiosity around the histories and cultures of the Arab World, focusing on the use of the Arabic in storytelling.



It will take place on October 26, 2024, and feature panel discussions, performances, and activations by local and regional voices.

Limits of my language will open from Sunday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To learn more and the museum's other programs, click here: