Indian Army Captain Killed Amid Doda Encounter, Terrorist Gunned Down

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian captain was killed on Wednesday amid an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. At least four terrorists have been gunned down and the clash remains underway. A civilian was also as bullets rang out in the thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation.



Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured during the operations and shifted to a military hospital where he breathed his last. Officials also recovered four blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines from the site of the exchange of fire. It is believed that four terrorists have been killed.



