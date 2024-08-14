Indian Army Captain Killed Amid Doda Encounter, Terrorist Gunned Down
Date
8/14/2024 7:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian army captain was killed on Wednesday amid an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. At least four terrorists have been gunned down and the clash remains underway. A civilian was also injured as bullets rang out in the thickly forested area during a cordon and search operation.
Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured during the operations and shifted to a military hospital where he breathed his last. Officials also recovered four blood-soaked rucksacks and M-4 carbines from the site of the exchange of fire. It is believed that four terrorists have been killed.
MENAFN14082024007365015876ID1108553488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.