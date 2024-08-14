Silicon Valley Optimistic Of India Growth Story: MR Rangaswami, Indiaspora Founder

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, launching the Impact report on the Indian community's contribution on American economy, has said that the Silicon Valley is highly optimistic of the India growth story and many Indian-Americans are investing in the country's start-up ecosystem.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he said that today many US-based investors are investing in the Indian start-ups and this has also enabled the huge Indian diaspora in 'giving back' to their country.

Indiaspora is a global body, working tirelessly to bridge gaps around the world between people of Indian origin. The group's mission is to bring together leading community members to strengthen connectivity and inspire leaders from the diaspora to be a force for good across all continents and catalyse social change.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: How would you describe the experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

MR Rangaswami: I had the great opportunity of meeting the Prime Minister last year, when he was on state visit to United States. I was also invited to the state dinner at the White House.

The meeting was highly energising. Prime Minister has a great vision, energy and tremendous amount of passion. He has been steering the country for past 10 years and what's inspiring is that he still has the urge and thirst to take the country on a new growth trajectory.

IANS: How have India's foreign relations evolved under PM Modi's leadership?

MR Rangaswami: The most visible change that happened under his leadership is the huge investment in infrastructure including roads and airports. The Indian community living in multiple foreign nations today feels proud and doesn't hesitate in flaunting their Indian-ness and Indian roots. The change in attitude of the Indian diaspora is because of India's towering stature on the global map, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IANS: How have opportunities for youth expanded over the past decade?

MR Rangaswami: The Indian diaspora in US is greatly engaged in enabling the start-up ecosystem in India. Lot of US-based investors are investing in Indian start-ups, mentoring them and helping them build products. Those settled in the Silicon Valley are highly optimistic of the India growth story and are looking to partner with them. This is a big way for us to give back to India.

IANS: What's your view on government's Viksit Bharat vision?

MR Rangaswami: When India organised the G-20 forum last year, our whole focus and emphasis was on how to help the country in achieving its objective. To support the Viksit Bhart goal, we made sincere endeavour to assist on multiple counts including education, start-ups, investments, climate change and more.

We brought 300 leaders to the G-20 meeting, from 26 different countries. We had Indian leaders from all across the world including big countries like US, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore and many smaller ones like Surinam to South Africa, Columbia to Mexico.

Our effort was to bring together the Indian diaspora in achieving India's dream as it marches towards its goal of achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' status by 2047.