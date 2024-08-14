Four-Day-Old Palestinian Twins And Mother Killed In Israeli Airstrike

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In one of the most tragic incidents of the Gaza war, two four-day-old twin babies were killed along with their mother and grandmother in an Israeli on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the twins' father, Mohammad Abu Qesman, had left home to obtain their birth certificates.

According to Sky News, the twins' mother, Jumana Arafeh, had given birth via cesarean section and announced the arrival of her twins on Facebook. The baby girl, Isal, and her brother were killed just four days after their birth.

Mohammad and his family had relocated from northern Gaza to the central region following Israeli evacuation warnings.

On Tuesday morning, while Mohammad was at a local office to register his children's births, he received a call from neighbors informing him that his home had been destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

A video quickly circulated on social media, showing Mohammad standing amidst the rubble, clutching the birth certificates of his twins, and crying out in despair,“Is this real? Is this real?”

His cries of anguish were drowned out by the surrounding crowd as friends and neighbors tried to comfort him. Eventually, overwhelmed by the emotional toll, he collapsed and lost consciousness.

His story is just one of thousands of accounts of loss and grief that the residents of Gaza face every day.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, at least 39,929 Palestinians have been killed and 92,240 injured since the conflict between Hamas and the Israeli military began.

Human rights organizations report that the majority of the victims in the conflict, especially in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, are women and children.

The ongoing conflict continues to devastate countless lives, with innocent civilians, particularly women and children, bearing the brunt of the violence.

The loss of these two newborns serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of war and the urgent need for peace.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram