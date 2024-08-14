European stocks end Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges closed with notable gains, reflecting a positive day across the continent's major markets. The STOXX Europe 600, which represents approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization from 17 European countries, saw an increase of 2.58 points, or 0.52 percent, finishing the session at 501.66. This broad index's rise indicates overall optimism and stability within the European market.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 experienced a modest gain, rising by nearly 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to end the day at 8,235. This uptick suggests a steady performance in the UK stock market, contributing positively to investor sentiment. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX index added 85 points, or 0.48 percent, closing at 17,812. This increase underscores a continued positive trend in Germany’s equity markets, aligning with broader European market movements.



France’s CAC 40 also saw an improvement, rising by 25 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,275. This modest gain reflects a stable economic outlook in France, contributing to the overall positive trend in European stock indices. Italy’s FTSE MIB experienced an increase of 78 points, or 0.24 percent, closing at 32,006. The index’s performance highlights a cautious but steady growth in Italy’s stock market.



Spain’s IBEX 35 emerged as the strongest performer among the major European indices, rising 77 points, or 0.73 percent, to 10,723 by the close of trading. This significant gain suggests robust performance in Spain’s stock market, indicating strong investor confidence and positive economic conditions in the region.

MENAFN14082024000045015839ID1108552775