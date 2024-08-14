Caribbean Tourism Organization Announces Dynamic Speakers For SOTIC 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anton Edmunds, General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group, Inter-American Development (IDB)

Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada

CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Organization (CTO) announced an initial lineup of headline presenters for the highly anticipated State of the Tourism (SOTIC), taking place September 2-6, 2024, at the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa in the Cayman Islands. This year's theme,“Caribbean Tourism: Fueling our Lifeblood,” will explore the industry's evolving dynamics and highlight strategies for a sustainable, resilient future.Anton Edmunds, General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will share valuable insights on the future of tourism investment and economic development in the region. With extensive experience in public-private partnerships, Edmunds will explore strategies for driving sustainable and inclusive growth.Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of the renowned Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada, will provide an operator's perspective on navigating the evolving tourism landscape. Hopkin, a respected voice in Caribbean hospitality, will share best practices and innovative approaches to enhancing the guest experience.“We are delighted to welcome such an exceptional group of industry leaders and innovators to this year's SOTIC,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO's Secretary-General and CEO.“Their diverse perspectives and wealth of knowledge will undoubtedly provide attendees with invaluable insights and practical strategies to navigate the evolving tourism landscape. This caliber of speakers is a testament to SOTIC's standing as the premier event for shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.”Other featured speakers include:Nick Beaulieu, Senior Director of Market Strategy at Sojern, who will present on the state of destination marketing.Robert Cole, Founder and CEO of RockCheetah, who will discuss how AI impacts the travel industry and experienceMelanie Chen, Chair of the Caribbean Energy Chamber (CEC), and Eugene Tiah, President & CEO of CEC, will highlight the importance of sustainability for the region.Christus Gill, Member of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's Tech Task Force and co-writer of the AI Guidebook for Caribbean TourismRichard Moss, Senior Sales Manager, North America with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, will discuss how sales and artificial intelligence intersect in the tourism industrySOTIC is the Caribbean's foremost platform for addressing critical issues shaping the region's tourism sector. The conference convenes a diverse array of regional and global leaders, thought leaders, decision-makers, and influencers. Together, they strategize to foster competitiveness and sustainable growth within the industry.For more information and to register for SOTIC 2024, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" onecaribbea .

