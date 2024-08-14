Rocket Attack Targeted U.S. Base In E. Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Aug 14 (NNN-SANA) – A rocket attack targeted the U.S. military base, located in the Conoco field, in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zour province, last night, Syrian state television reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, explosions were heard near the Conoco gas plant, where U.S. forces are stationed, and alarms sounded throughout the base when it was hit.

The observatory said, the attack was carried out by pro-Iran fighters.

Following the attack, the Kurdish-led Syrian Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed militia, launched retaliatory shelling against Iran-aligned militants in western Deir al-Zour, the war monitor said.

The SDF reportedly used heavy machine guns to target the militias along the western bank of the Euphrates River.

No immediate reports of casualties from these skirmishes have been confirmed.

The Britain-based watchdog group noted that, since Oct, last year, U.S. bases in Syria have come under attack for 135 times, by Iranian-backed militias, 40 attacks of which specifically targeted the Conoco gas plant.– NNN-SANA

