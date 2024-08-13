Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lotion Applicator & Massager Device (FJK-421)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a simple and easy way to apply creams, lotions, or medicinal rubs to one's back without the typical struggle and strain," said an inventor, from Coral Springs, Fla., "so I invented the LOTION APPLICATOR & MASSAGER. My design would also provide a relaxing and comforting massage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to massage and apply lotions to the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages, especially those with limited range of motion.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-421, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp