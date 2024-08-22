Tensions between Israel, Lebanon sharply escalate

(MENAFN) Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have sharply escalated as the Israeli military has launched a series of operations targeting Lebanese positions. According to Hebrew 12, Israeli forces have begun transferring from the Gaza Strip to reinforce their northern front, signaling a heightened focus on Lebanon.



The channel reported that over the past 24 hours, 180 rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon into Israel. This surge in rocket fire has put additional strain on Israeli defense systems, which have struggled to intercept the increasing number of drone and rocket attacks, attributed to Hezbollah.



Walla, a Hebrew news website specializing in security affairs, highlighted a statement by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant. During a visit to military sites in northern Israel, Galant emphasized the army's preparedness to shift its main war efforts northward. This strategic adjustment reflects concerns that ongoing negotiations over a prisoner exchange deal could directly impact the conflict with Hezbollah, depending on the outcome of those discussions.



Senior Israeli military officials have confirmed the army's readiness to enter Lebanon "immediately" if ordered by the political leadership. However, there is significant skepticism among retired Israeli military leaders regarding the feasibility of engaging in a full-scale war against Hezbollah. Retired General Ishaq Brik warned that such a conflict could potentially lead to catastrophic consequences for Israel, including significant destruction.



This escalation underscores the growing volatility in the region, as the Israeli military continues to address the dual pressures of ongoing conflict in Gaza and increasing hostilities with Lebanon. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing developments likely to influence the broader dynamics of regional security.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589101