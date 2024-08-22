Ukraine's Strike Destroys Ammo Depots With Glide Bombs At Russia's Marynivka Airfield - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The SBU security service, together with the Special Operations Forces, attacked warehouses with guided aerial bombs and were stored at the Marynivka airfield in Russia.

This was reported to Ukrinform by an informed source in the SBU.

According to the source, local Russians complain that after the SBU and SOF drone attacks, their military airfield looks like a scene from an apocalypse movie. The enemy has been actively using Marynivka in Volgograd region for bombing the frontline areas in Ukraine, the interlocutor said.

"The so-called special military operation is going 'according to plan' so much that the local residents listened all night and morning to how warehouses with glide bombs, ammunition and fuel explode. Plumes of black smoke are rising above the airfield and powerful detonations are being heard. The SBU works with surgical precision, targeting airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Each such strike reduces Russia's air superiority and significantly limits their aviation capabilities," said a source in the SBU.

As reported, in Russia's Volgograd region, a fire broke out at the Marynivka military airfield as a result of an overnight drone attack, which is confirmed by reports from local authorities, residents, and satellite images.

Earlier, on August 16, as a result of the operation run by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, kamikaze drones hit the Savasleyka military airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. Three aircraft were destroyed and five more were damaged, according to the GUR.