Junior Doctor Was Murdered Because She Knew Too Many Secrets: Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed on Wednesday that the junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College, who was found raped and murdered on August 9, became a victim because she knew too many secrets related to the rampant irregularities at the hospital.

Speaking at a demonstration meeting organised by Bengal BJP at the five-point crossing in Shyambazar, which is close to the R.G. Kar Medical College, Adhikari claimed that all of sorts of irregularities, including a drug racket and black marketeering of medicines, were rampant in the hospital which the victim doctor somehow came to know.

"That is why she met such a brutal end. All sorts of attempts were made to destroy evidence after the incident. The duty roster for the night when the crime took place was also destroyed,” Adhikari claimed.

After obtaining permission from the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, the BJP on Wednesday launched its five-day demonstration in Shyambazar to protest against the R.G. Kar incident that has triggered nationwide outrage.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari echoed the claim made by the medical fraternity as well as the public that the ghastly rape and murder could not have been the handiwork of one individual.

He also accused the state administration and the Kolkata Police of deliberately trying to hush-up the 'secrets' behind the tragedy and demanded custodial interrogation of the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, and Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the matter.

“The mobile phones of both Ghosh and Goyal should be seized and examined. Only then the truth will be revealed,” Adhikari claimed.

On Monday, Adhikari had promised to extend legal aid to the netizens facing police summonses for criticising the role of the cops in handling the rape-murder case, and the subsequent vandalisation of the emergency department of R.G. Kar by a mob.

In a post on X, Adhikari said,“I believe free speech is the backbone of a healthy democracy. So if anyone is harassed for just posting their opinion and if the posts are not outright vulgar, I am ready to provide legal assistance free of cost. Kindly forward the notice sent by the police along with your name and contact details to my email id -- .... My legal team will contact you."