BREAKING | Kolkata Rape-Murder Horror: AIIMS' Doctors Call Off 11-Day Strike After SC Appeal, Assurances

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced on Thursday that they are ending their 11-day strike, which was held in protest of the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. This decision follows an appeal from the Supreme Court, which had instructed the protesting doctors to return to work and assured them that no punitive measures would be imposed upon their return.

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal and assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and safety for doctors . We commend the Court's action and call for adherence to its directives. Patient care remains our top priority," the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association said in a post on X.

"In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country," wrote RDA, AIIMS in the statement released on X.

The indefinite strike by resident doctors, which began in response to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, had caused severe disruptions to patient services across hospitals in Delhi. Despite the Supreme Court's intervention last Tuesday, which included the establishment of a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to address safety and security issues for healthcare professionals, the protest persisted until the RDA's recent announcement.

The NTF, led by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive protocol for the protection of doctors and other healthcare workers. The task force is expected to submit an interim report within three weeks. However, the composition of the task force has drawn criticism from some doctors' associations, who argue that it lacks adequate representation from resident doctors and professors from government medical colleges.

In response, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking interim protection for doctors and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas of hospitals. FAIMA's plea emphasizes the need for robust guidelines and immediate safety measures, including strict adherence to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, and the establishment of a 24/7 distress call facility.