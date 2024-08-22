Palestinian civilian gets wounded when Israeli soldiers threw stun grenade into his vehicle

(MENAFN) A Palestinian civilian was in Hebron last night when Israeli threw a stun grenade into his vehicle, resulting in a serious health incident. The individual, identified as Mohamed Tayseer Jaber, was on his way with his wife to the southern part of Hebron when the encounter occurred.



According to Jaber’s account, as reported by the Wafa news agency, the incident began when Israeli forces, stationed in the Jabal Johar area, fired live bullets towards their vehicle. The soldiers instructed Jaber to stop the vehicle and exit for inspection. After complying, Jaber and his wife were ordered to leave the vehicle.



During this process, one of the soldiers threw a stun grenade into the vehicle. The grenade's explosion led to Jaber suffering from suffocation. Emergency medical services transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment. The blast also caused significant damage to Jaber’s vehicle.



This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and confrontations in the region, particularly in areas of military presence and checkpoints. The use of stun grenades and live ammunition by Israeli forces continues to provoke severe consequences for civilians, exacerbating the already volatile situation in Hebron and other affected areas.

