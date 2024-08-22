DPL: Wanted To Play My Natural Game, Says Purani Dilli 6'S Arpit Rana On Match-Winning Fifty

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Purani Dilli 6 opener Arpit Rana, who made an unbeaten 56 runs to steer his side home, said he wanted to convert loose balls into boundaries and play his natural game in their third match of the ongoing Delhi (DPL) here at Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Purani Dilli 6 made a comeback as they defeated West Delhi Lions by seven wickets to register their first win. Arpit Rana slammed 56 in 43 balls and anchored the chase for Purani Dilli 6.

"I wanted to convert loose balls into boundaries and play my natural game," Rana, who was named Player of the Match, said after the win.

This was Purani Dilli 6's first win in the ongoing season. The Lalit Yadav-led side had restricted West Delhi Lions to 141/9 in the allotted 20 overs before chasing down the target with ease.

Having lost the first two games, Purani Dilli 6 were determined to turn the tide on Wednesday. The advice for young players from the coach and senior players was to give their 100 per cent on the field.

"They advised us to give 100 % in the game and we started well with our bowling with effectively bowling well in the powerplay, this proved to be a major advantage for us," said Rana.

Rana's innings began with an aggressive start, as Purani Dilli 6 raced to 40 runs within the first four overs. Despite the early loss of Manjeet in the fourth over, Rana, with support from Sanat Sangwan, kept the chase on track. The pair added 40 runs for the second wicket, stabilizing the innings.

After the dismissals of Sangwan and Yadav, Rana continued to steer the innings, with Vansh Bedi providing the finishing touches by scoring a brisk 30 off 18 balls. This partnership ensured that Purani Dilli 6 crossed the finish line without further hiccups.

The team will now look to build on this momentum as they face Central Delhi Kings on Friday.

Purani Dilli 6 squad: Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman.