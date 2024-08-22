IAEA Chief Plans To Visit Kursk NPP, Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Director General of the International Atomic Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, plans to visit the Kursk nuclear power in Russia, as well as Ukraine, in the coming days.

The official reported this in an interview with Bloomberg , Ukrinform saw.

Grossi plans to visit the nuclear power plant in Kursk region in the coming days before continuing his trip to Kyiv, where he expects to speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the IAEA boss, the agency is extremely concerned about hostilities going on close to the Russian nuclear power plant because the obsolete Soviet reactors have no special protective dome above them, which leaves the reactor core rather exposed.

Given that the Ukrainian troops are advancing in the area, coming close to the NPP, within the artillery range, this poses a major concern for agency, Grossi said.

The head of the IAEA also touched on the topic of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russia, noting that his inspectors found no convincing evidence of who exactly is behind the drone attacks on Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Whoever stands behind these incidents must stop, Grossi stressed, noting that a nuclear power plant must never be a military target.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's military intelligence obtained evidence of Russia flying kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors at the temporarily captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.