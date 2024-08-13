Investornewsbreaks Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) Successfully Restarts ISR Uranium Production At Christensen Ranch Site

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Uranium energy (NYSE American: UEC) , a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, has announced the successful startup of uranium production at its
past-producing, Wyoming-based Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) operations. According to the announcement, production began on Aug. 6, 2024, with uranium concentrations in the initial production patterns meeting expectations; the company anticipates an increase in production in the coming weeks.“I am very proud of the
Wyoming
team who have executed as planned to achieve the restart of production,” said Uranium Energy president and CEO Amir Adnani in the press release.“This is the moment we have been working towards for over a decade, having acquired and further developed leading U.S. and Canadian assets with an exceptional, deeply experienced operations team. Global uranium market fundamentals are solid, with prospects for extraordinary growth in nuclear power and uranium demand.”
About Uranium Energy Corp.
Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest-growing supplier of the fuel for green-energy transition to a low-carbon future. UEC is the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly, in-situ recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in
the United States
and high-grade conventional projects in
Canada. The company has two production-ready, ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in
south Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, UEC has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American-warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource-stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit .
