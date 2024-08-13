Earthquake In Northern Syria Not A Major Threat To Kingdom's Infrastructure, Says JSO Head
Date
8/13/2024 2:16:43 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 13 (Petra) -- Ghassan Sweidan, head of the Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) reported that the earthquake recorded in northern Syria is considered a felt earthquake but does not pose a significant threat to infrastructure.
In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday, Sweidan noted that the earthquake's epicenter was relatively distant from the Kingdom, located 345 kilometers from the capital, Amman.
Despite the distance, the earthquake was felt in certain areas of Amman and the northern parts of the Kingdom, with no recorded impact in Jordan, he added.
MENAFN13082024000117011021ID1108550330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.