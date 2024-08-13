King, Crown Prince Participate In Funeral Of Former PM Zaid Rifai

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday participated in the funeral of former prime Zaid Rifai, at the Royal Cemetery.According to a royal court statement, several Royal Family members and senior officials and officers attended the funeral, after performing the funeral prayer at the Royal Guards Mosque.In addition to previously serving as prime minister, Rifai served as Senate president, Royal Hashemite Court chief, and held several ministerial positions, as well as served in the diplomatic corps.