King, Crown Prince Participate In Funeral Of Former PM Zaid Rifai
Date
8/13/2024 2:16:40 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday participated in the funeral of former prime Minister
Zaid Rifai, at the Royal Cemetery.
According to a royal court statement, several Royal Family members and senior officials and officers attended the funeral, after performing the funeral prayer at the Royal Guards Mosque.
In addition to previously serving as prime minister, Rifai served as Senate president, Royal Hashemite Court chief, and held several ministerial positions, as well as served in the diplomatic corps.
MENAFN13082024000117011021ID1108550328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.