Jordan Job Opportunities Increase In 2023, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 13 (Petra) -- The Jordanian offered 95,342 job opportunities in 2023 compared with 89,500 in 2022, of Communication Muhannad Al-Mubaideen said on Tuesday.Mubaideen said during the Government Communication Forum that the increase entails a "strength" in the national economy in its public and private sectors and the environment and is consistent with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision.He added that the average job opportunities created in the Jordanian economy from 2010 to 2019 did not exceed 35,000 job opportunities annually except in one year in which it reached 67,000.He added that these figures - shared by the Department of Statistics (DoS) - "indicate that we are moving in the right direction in comprehensive modernisation in its three tracks and moving towards the ambitious target envisioned by the Economic Modernisation Vision of creating one million job opportunities by the end of the ten years under the vision."