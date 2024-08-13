Capital Exchange Ecosystem Market To Reach $1.8 Trillion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global capital exchange ecosystem is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing developments in capital markets, favorable policies, including fiscal and monetary measures, and increasing investor confidence and behavior to increase market participation and investment. Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Capital Exchange Ecosystem Market by Market Composition (Primary Market and Secondary Market), by Capital Market (Stocks and Bonds), Stock Type (Common and Preferred, Growth Stock, Value Stock and Defensive Stock), and Bond Type (Government, Corporate, Mortgage and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the capital exchange ecosystem market was valued at $1.0 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.8 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033. Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: Prime Determinants of Growth The global capital exchange ecosystem market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing developments in capital markets, favorable government policies, including fiscal and monetary measures, and increasing investor confidence and behavior to increase market participation and investment. However, the lack of financial literacy and liquidity constraints, along with the concerns about technological risks and cyber threats hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, the rising integration of financial technology (Fintech) innovations, along with the growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in emerging markets offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global capital exchange ecosystem market. Report Coverage and Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.0 trillion Market Size in 2033 $1.8 trillion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Market Composition, Capital Market, Stock Type, Bond Type, and Region. Drivers Growing developments in capital markets Favorable government policies, including fiscal and monetary measures Increasing investor confidence and behavior to increase market participation and investment Opportunities Rising integration of financial technology (Fintech) innovations Growing emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in emerging markets Restraint Lack of financial literacy and liquidity constraints Concerns about technological risks and cyber threats

Segment Highlights

The secondary market segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period .

Based on the market composition, the secondary market held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about half of the global capital exchange ecosystem market revenue throughout the forecast period. The demand for the secondary market is driven by its continuous nature and high volume of transactions. It provides crucial functions such as liquidity, price discovery, and the ability to manage risk and diversify portfolios. In addition, continuous innovations such as algorithmic trading, electronic trading platforms, and high-frequency trading have increased the efficiency and speed of transactions in the secondary market, which drives market growth globally.

The stocks segment is expected to register the largest share throughout the forecast period .

Based on the capital market, the stock segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global capital exchange ecosystem market revenue. This growth can be attributed to stocks being highly liquid assets, implying that they can be easily bought and sold on stock exchanges. This liquidity ensures that investors can quickly enter or exit positions, making stocks an attractive investment vehicle. Moreover, the robust developments in technology and online trading platforms have made it easier for individuals to participate in the stock market. These factors are projected to accelerate the growth of the market in this segment.

The common and preferred stock segment is expected to register the largest share throughout the forecast period .

Based on stock type, the common and preferred stock segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global capital exchange ecosystem market revenue. This growth can be attributed to the common and preferred stocks offering high liquidity, growth potential, and inclusion in major indices. Thus, it attracts a wide range of investors, from those seeking capital appreciation to those interested in influencing corporate governance, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in this segment.

The government bond segment is expected to register the largest share throughout the forecast period .

Based on bonds, the government bond segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global capital exchange ecosystem market revenue. Government bonds generally tend to be high in demand due to their low-risk profile, high liquidity, and role as a benchmark in the financial markets making them a cornerstone for investors seeking stability and safety. This factor is expected to drive the market growth in this segment over the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global capital exchange ecosystem market revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is primarily driven by the growing participation of retail investors due to increased financial literacy and access to online trading platforms, along with the rapid advancements in financial technology. In addition, the increasing focus on ESG criteria by investors and companies drives the growth of sustainable investing, which is expected to drive the demand for the capital exchange ecosystem market.

Players

BSE Ltd.

Euronext Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Nasdaq, Inc.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

Saudi Exchange

Shanghai Stock Exchange

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global capital exchange ecosystem market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the capital exchange ecosystem market analysis from 2024 to 2033 to identify the prevailing capital exchange ecosystem market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the capital exchange ecosystem market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global capital exchange ecosystem market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Capital Exchange Ecosystem Market Key Segments:

By Market Composition

Primary Market

Secondary Market

By Capital Market

Stocks

Bonds

By Stock Type

Common and Preferred

Growth Stock

Value Stock

Defensive Stock

By Bond Type

Government

Corporate

Mortgage

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Rest of LAMEA)

