Lear Capital Announces Release Of Abraham Lincoln Coin In The 'Shrine Of Democracy' Series

The third coin in the limited-edition series celebrates Lincoln's legacy and the spirit of preservation with exclusive and silver coins.

August 13, 2024

Lear Capital is proud to announce the release of the third coin in the highly anticipated "Shrine of Democracy" series, featuring one of America's most revered presidents, Abraham Lincoln. This limited-mintage coin series pays homage to the four presidents sculpted on Mount Rushmore, celebrating the enduring legacy of America's most influential leaders.

Abraham Lincoln Coin

This limited-edition Abraham Lincoln coin from Lear Capital's Mount Rushmore series is crafted in pure gold and silver, honoring Lincoln's legacy of preservation.

Lear Capital is issuing the coin series as the United States approaches its 250th birthday in 2026. The coins are designed to celebrate the accomplishments of the four famed presidents while offering people a unique way to invest in the enduring value of precious metals.

The Abraham Lincoln edition includes two distinct coins: a 1.5-ounce silver coin and a 0.25-ounce gold coin. The state of Niue, a self-governing island state in free association with New Zealand, is releasing these coins. As King Charles III is the official head of state of Niue, the monarch's face graces the obverse of each coin. The Abraham Lincoln coins feature a detailed engraving of Lincoln's face alongside the scripted word "Preservation," reflecting the original intention of Mount Rushmore sculptor Gutzon Borglum. He assigned a word for each president on Mount Rushmore that reflected different aspects of American history. The other three are birth (George Washington), growth (Thomas Jefferson), and development (Theodore Roosevelt).

The 0.9999 gold coin has a mintage of just 5,000, while the 0.999 silver coin is limited to 50,000 pieces. Each coin boasts a custom-proof finish, highlighting the intricate artistry and historical significance of these commemorative pieces. The Abraham Lincoln coins are now available . Additionally, limited quantities of the previously released George Washington and Thomas Jefferson coins are still available for collectors.

"The 'Shrine of Democracy' series is a tribute to the monumental figures who have shaped our nation," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "The Abraham Lincoln coin, with its emphasis on preservation, serves as a powerful reminder of Lincoln's enduring legacy and the values he stood for. We are honored to offer these exquisite coins to collectors and history enthusiasts alike."

The final coin in the series, featuring Roosevelt, is expected to be released in late summer, completing this unique collection dedicated to America's iconic leaders.

For more information or to place an order, please visit learcapital or call 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

