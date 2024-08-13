Health Advocate Again Earns NCQA Certification For HEDIS® Certified Measures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the eighth consecutive year, the analytics underpinning the company's proprietary Health Insights DashboardTM

have been recognized for their quality and value

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate , a leading provider of integrated health advocacy, well-being, and population health benefits programs, announced today that its Health Insights DashboardTM

has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Measure CertificationTM

for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures for the eighth consecutive year. Health Advocate utilizes HEDIS measures within the Dashboard to create a unique, tailored experience for its clients and their members across all of its comprehensive data-driven solutions.

"The rigorous NCQA Measure Certification process continues to focus on the integrity of the analytics behind our use of data in population health management and across all of our solutions. We use advanced AI-enabled data technology to identify relevant measures of a member's clinical state, which when combined with our industry-leading digital communications platform, provide proactive prompts that motivate members to address their medical needs," said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of Health Advocate. "We're incredibly proud to have once again achieved this recognition demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes for our members and ensuring they get the right care at the right time."

The logic algorithms within the Health Insights DashboardTM

earned NCQA Measure Certification for Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment After a Heart Attack metrics. Of note, both Breast Cancer Screening and Colorectal Cancer Screening meet the new reporting method requirements for those measures, integrating digital clinical data via an Electronic Clinical Data System, aligning with the industry's continued shift toward digital measures while improving efficiencies in reporting.

The Health Insights DashboardTM

is an in-depth, customizable analytics and reporting platform offered to Health Advocate clients. Among its attributes, the Dashboard provides:



Insights into key performance indicators, risk assessment, and predictive modeling

The ability to more effectively target population health needs and identify and implement interventions

Actionable information to improve workforce health and reduce medical costs Measures of engagement, utilization, and

ROI

As a key component of Health Advocate's industry-leading work in population health management, the Dashboard's algorithms are at the heart of the company's wellness and chronic care programs, identifying candidates for program participation and tracking outcomes.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA can be found online at

About Health Advocate

We care for our members in all ways. Always. Health Advocate offers an

innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services that can be seamlessly integrated together to help our millions of members and their employers achieve better health, lower costs, and create a culture of health and well-being where everyone thrives, no matter what challenges they may be facing.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage, and advocate for our members and guide them toward better health.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which was named one of the top 5 World's Best Workplaces 2023 by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

