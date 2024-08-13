(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a week marred by riots targeting mosques and asylum seeker hostels, the United Kingdom's swift judicial response has brought a sense of relief to affected communities. Najabat Ramzan, a prominent figure from the Jamia Masjid Al Madinah mosque in Middlesbrough, expressed his gratitude on Monday as those responsible for the violent disturbances faced justice.



The violence erupted as rioters clashed with while attempting to attack the Jamia Masjid Al Madinah. In a notable display of solidarity, the mosque's congregation joined forces with law enforcement to protect their place of worship from the marauding crowds. The situation has led to over 700 arrests nationwide, with many of the suspects now appearing in court to receive substantial prison sentences for their involvement in the riots.



Ramzan shared his satisfaction with the swift action taken by the authorities. "We are really pleased that the police and courts are acting so promptly against those responsible," he told The National. "The immediate legal proceedings send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated."



The riots, which occurred last Sunday, saw the mosque subjected to violent attacks, although Ramzan noted that the mosque had experienced isolated incidents of aggression throughout the week. Despite the chaos, the community has reported a return to calm, with a noticeable decrease in unrest over the past weekend.



Ramzan and other mosque leaders are hopeful that the rigorous legal action against the rioters will help restore normalcy and reassure the community. The continued presence of security forces around the mosque has further contributed to the sense of security and stability in the area.



Overall, the swift justice delivered by the United Kingdom courts is seen as a crucial step in addressing the recent turmoil and reinforcing the message that such acts of violence and intolerance will face serious consequences.

