Trump Returns To X: Vows To Implement 'Largest Deportation In US History'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the candidate for the upcoming election, has vowed to implement the largest deportation of immigrants if he returns to office.

On Monday, August 12, Mr. joined Elon Musk, owner of the formerly known as Twitter/X, in a live conversation on the app's“Spaces” feature.

On Monday, Trump posted a series of brief updates on his X account before Elon Musk announced his return to the platform. Later, Trump removed most of these new posts, except for one promotional video, and participated in the X“Spaces” discussion, where he answered Musk's questions.

Trump's Twitter account had been suspended following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol due to allegations of spreading misinformation.

During the discussion, the Republican candidate promised that if he wins the presidential election on November 5, he would carry out the“largest” deportation of immigrants in U.S. history.

Contrary to his previous statements about not discussing a shooting incident at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, Trump detailed the event during the X Spaces session.

Elon Musk, who had been a critic of Trump in the past, praised his resilience in light of the shooting and expressed his support for the former president.

Trump's return to X and his bold promises on immigration have reignited debates over his policy proposals and the impact of social media on political discourse.

His interaction with Musk and the large audience engagement highlights the significant influence of digital platforms in shaping electoral narratives and public opinion. As the election approaches, Trump's statements and strategies will continue to be a focal point in political discussions.

