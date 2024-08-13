India plans on training neighbor’s civil servants

(MENAFN) India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with the Maldives by pledging to train 1,000 Maldivian civil servants by 2029. This renewed agreement, which follows a similar deal signed in 2019, was formalized during a recent visit by Indian Foreign Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to the Maldives. The training program, managed by India’s National Center for Good Governance (NCGG), aims to build the capacity of employees in the Maldives, continuing a collaborative effort that has already seen 1,000 Maldivian officials trained since the inception of the agreement.



The NCGG, known for its capacity-building initiatives across Southeast Asia and Africa, including countries like Bangladesh, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka, will now extend its expertise to the Maldives for another five years. This program is designed to bolster the skills of Maldivian civil servants, enhancing their administrative capabilities and fostering closer relations between the two nations.



Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives also included the inauguration of several infrastructure projects in Addu City, which were initiated under the previous administration led by President Ibu Solih. This visit is particularly significant as it marks Jaishankar’s first official engagement with the Maldives since Mohamed Muizzu, who has shown inclinations toward closer ties with Beijing, assumed the presidency last November.



The relationship between India and the Maldives has experienced some strain recently, notably when Muizzu requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. These troops had been deployed to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters provided by India for medical evacuation purposes. Despite these tensions, diplomatic interactions between the two countries continue at the highest levels. Notably, Muizzu attended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony earlier this year, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Malé.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548862