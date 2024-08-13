European nations release joint call for Russian participation in Ukraine peace discussions

(MENAFN) On Monday, the foreign ministers of Italy and Switzerland announced their intention to collaborate on organizing a second "Ukraine peace summit" that would include Russia. The joint statement, published on both countries' Foreign websites, outlined their commitment to laying the groundwork for this event.



The first summit, held in June and hosted by Switzerland, centered around Ukraine’s peace formula, which called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from all Ukrainian-claimed territories. Russia rejected this plan as “detached from reality,” and several key nations, including China, chose to boycott the conference, arguing that the absence of Russian representation rendered the discussions ineffective.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since expressed support for including Russia in the upcoming summit, scheduled for November. He emphasized that achieving peace necessitates dialogue involving all parties.



The joint declaration by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis highlighted their commitment to creating favorable conditions for the second summit, with a focus on including Russia and other global stakeholders. The ministers reiterated the importance of measures discussed in June’s conference, such as releasing prisoners of war and ensuring safety in food and nuclear sectors.



The initiative reflects a broader push for comprehensive peace negotiations that incorporate all relevant parties in the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548784