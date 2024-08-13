Donald Trump makes comeback on X

(MENAFN) Former President Donald made a notable return to the social X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, marking his first post in nearly a year. This move came just hours before he was scheduled to participate in a highly anticipated live interview with the platform's owner, Elon Musk. Trump’s reactivation on X follows his reinstatement by Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022.



Trump’s comeback was heralded by a two-and-a-half-minute promotional titled “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” The video, which highlights Trump’s journey to the presidency and his ongoing challenges, quickly captured significant attention. Within just an hour of its release, it accumulated over 4.8 million views, received more than 50,000 reposts, and garnered 21,000 comments.



In addition to the promotional video, Trump used his revived account to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. He also shared a repost from his campaign’s official X account, which was designed to generate buzz about his forthcoming interview with Musk. The interview, scheduled to be streamed live on Trump’s account at 8 p.m. EDT (midnight GMT), was advertised as “the interview of the century” in an all-caps post.



Elon Musk had publicly endorsed Trump’s re-election campaign last month, shortly after a failed assassination attempt on the former president. The forthcoming live conversation with Trump is being billed as an unscripted and unrestricted discussion, promising a broad range of topics and an engaging experience for viewers. Musk encouraged users to submit questions and comments in advance, emphasizing that the session would be “highly entertaining.”



