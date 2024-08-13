German defense chief claims country requires public discussions over American missiles

(MENAFN) German Defense Boris Pistorius has emphasized the need for a national dialogue regarding the upcoming deployment of United States cruise missiles in Germany, marking the first such move since the end of the Cold War. This call for public discussion comes amid warnings from Russia about potential countermeasures in response to the planned deployment.



The announcement was made during the summit in July, where it was revealed that the United States and Germany will initiate the deployment of long-range missiles starting in 2026. The deployment will include SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles with a range of up to 460 kilometers (290 miles), Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of striking targets over 2,500 kilometers away, and newly-developed hypersonic rockets. This marks a significant shift in Germany’s military posture, as such deployments would have been prohibited under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, which the United States withdrew from in 2019 under President Donald Trump. The United States cited Russian violations of the treaty as the reason for its withdrawal, a claim Moscow has consistently denied.



In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Pistorius stressed the importance of having a thorough public debate on the implications of hosting United States

missiles. He argued that a broad societal discussion is crucial to ensure that the decision is made with full consideration of all perspectives and that it reflects a consensus that the public can support.



The debate comes at a time when the potential for heightened tensions with Russia is a concern. The United States has expressed apprehensions about Russia's possible response to the missile deployment, which could further strain international relations and impact regional security dynamics.



Pistorius’s call for public engagement underscores the significance of democratic processes in shaping defense policies, particularly when such decisions involve substantial changes to national security and international relations.

