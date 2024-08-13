Crystal Lagoons Brings Beach Life To Bucharest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Withahead of the launch,has just inaugurated, aproject, also known as, in Romanian capital Bucharest.

With tickets sold out a week ahead of the launch, Crystal Lagoons has just inaugurated Lagoon Park Bucharest

The centerpiece of the new development is a large crystalline lagoon , suitable for swimming and water sports, accessible to all through ticketed entry . The lagoon is surrounded by 11,000 m2 of white sandy beaches , restaurants, beach bars, terraces, sports and events areas, exhibition halls, green areas, and bespoke services that will complement the lagoon, epitomizing the quintessential PAL® experience .

The complex forms part of the Central District Lagoon City

megaproject , which also features a 5-star Radisson hotel with 323 rooms and 400 luxury apartments for rent, 8,200 m2 of class A office space, retail areas, restaurants, cinemas, a sky bar and spa.

The project is being developed in partnership with Forty Management , a renowned and award-winning Romanian firm with which the multinational innovation company has already built projects in Italy, France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary .

With this new complex, Crystal Lagoons is bringing idyllic beach life

to an iconic Mediterranean European city. Through the PAL® model , the company will revolutionize the experience quality of life of the people of Bucharest, providing an attractive entertainment experience to the area, and transforming it into a successful leisure destination.

"Throughout the world, and particularly in Europe, PAL® projects are known for their appealing and disruptive innovative urban approach , bringing a piece of the ocean to cities, a phenomenon similar to what happened 200 years ago in England, when the first urban parks were created in London, bringing a forest experience to the city," said Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director of Crystal Lagoons .

The environmental impact

of Crystal Lagoons® technology was a core element of the multiple projects developed in partnership with Forty Management, which valued the 40% reduction in carbon footprint that PAL® projects offer, which reduced the number of trips made to coastal destinations by around 50% , as people can enjoy beach life closer to home.

Crystal Lagoons currently has more than 1,000 projects ongoing at different stages of development and negotiations in 60 countries .

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,900 patents in 180 countries , its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas

verified the technology's efficient water use , concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

