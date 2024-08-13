6th International Friendship Short Films opens submissions, focusing on Palestinian narratives

(MENAFN) The 6th International Friendship Short Festival, organized by Balkon Film and supported by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cinema, is scheduled to take place from October 4-7 this year. The festival will gather film enthusiasts and creators from around the globe, providing a platform for diverse cinematic expressions. Submissions for the festival are open through the platforms dostlukfilmfestivaliand FilmFreeway until August 23.



This year's festival will feature several sections, including "Main Competition," "Forty Years of Memory," and "Humanitarian Perspective: Palestine." The "Main Competition" will spotlight fictional, animated, and experimental short films that explore the theme of friendship, with a time limit of 20 minutes, including credits. Films must have been produced on or after January 1, 2022, to be eligible for this section.



In response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the festival will honor Palestine this year. Turkish films and those focusing on Palestinian themes, particularly within the "Humanitarian Perspective" section, will benefit from waived submission fees. This section is dedicated to films that address Palestinian solidarity and issues such as occupation, the Nakba (catastrophe), resistance, and diaspora, including both short films and documentaries under 30 minutes produced after January 2013.



The "Forty Years of Memory" section will feature films that may not meet the Main Competition criteria but still address the theme of friendship, either directly or indirectly. This category will include documentaries, experimental films, video art, and fictional shorts, each under 30 minutes in length. The festival aims to provide a significant cultural experience by offering filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work and enabling audiences to engage with diverse perspectives on friendship and human rights.

