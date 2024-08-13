China denounces Israeli military strike on school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) China has strongly condemned the recent Israeli military attack on a school in Gaza that was sheltering displaced civilians, which resulted in the deaths of at least 100 Palestinians. The Chinese Foreign Spokesman Lin Jian issued a statement on Monday denouncing the attack and any actions that harm civilians, underscoring China’s opposition to actions that contravene international humanitarian law.



In his statement, Lin Jian called on Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza immediately. He urged the Israeli to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and to avoid further escalating the conflict in the region. The call reflects China’s concern over the ongoing violence and its impact on innocent lives.



The attack occurred on August 10, when the Israeli military targeted Al-Taba'een School located in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of eastern Gaza City. At the time of the assault, displaced Palestinians were gathered at the school to perform their morning prayers. The strike led to significant casualties, including at least 100 fatalities and numerous injuries among the thousands of people taking refuge there.



China’s response highlights its broader stance on protecting civilian lives during conflicts and its commitment to upholding international humanitarian standards. The incident has drawn international attention to the urgent need for measures to prevent further violence and to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

